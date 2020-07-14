Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar e-payments hot tub

Welcome home to Sedona Springs. Centrally located in Austin, Sedona Springs offers an irresistible combination of residential luxury, convenience and quality in a contemporary living environment. Its ideal location offers easy access to major highways. Conveniently next to a wide selection of fine restaurants, shopping and entertainment, you'll discover everything you need is just right outside your door. There's no better time to discover all that you gain when you join us at Sedona Springs. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, our residences have been appointed with a superb array of quality amenities to ensure your stay here is enjoyable and pleasant. With a selection of eight creatively designed floor plans, each detailed with rich appointments and fine touches, our residences are sure to please and inspire. Standard amenities include a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, spacious walk-in closets, plush carpeting, air conditioning, ceiling fans, breakfast bars, your very own private balcony or patio and more! Select units include a washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces, built in entertainment center, and garden tubs. Sedona Springs is a thoughtfully planned community located on a lovely street in Austin. Take advantage of all the community amenities and services that we offer here at Sedona Springs. Enjoy a refreshing swim in our resort-style swimming pool or relax in the clubhouse. Spend your afternoon barbecuing with family and friends or enjoy a vigorous work out in our state-of-the-art fitness facility. At Sedona Springs, there's something for everyone.