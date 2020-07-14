All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Sedona Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Sedona Springs

4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd · (512) 599-9864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2106 · Avail. Aug 30

$987

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. Aug 16

$997

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 813 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,002

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 1803 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedona Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome home to Sedona Springs. Centrally located in Austin, Sedona Springs offers an irresistible combination of residential luxury, convenience and quality in a contemporary living environment. Its ideal location offers easy access to major highways. Conveniently next to a wide selection of fine restaurants, shopping and entertainment, you'll discover everything you need is just right outside your door. There's no better time to discover all that you gain when you join us at Sedona Springs. Designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, our residences have been appointed with a superb array of quality amenities to ensure your stay here is enjoyable and pleasant. With a selection of eight creatively designed floor plans, each detailed with rich appointments and fine touches, our residences are sure to please and inspire. Standard amenities include a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, spacious walk-in closets, plush carpeting, air conditioning, ceiling fans, breakfast bars, your very own private balcony or patio and more! Select units include a washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces, built in entertainment center, and garden tubs. Sedona Springs is a thoughtfully planned community located on a lovely street in Austin. Take advantage of all the community amenities and services that we offer here at Sedona Springs. Enjoy a refreshing swim in our resort-style swimming pool or relax in the clubhouse. Spend your afternoon barbecuing with family and friends or enjoy a vigorous work out in our state-of-the-art fitness facility. At Sedona Springs, there's something for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $204 move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 – 1 pet/$600 – 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sedona Springs have any available units?
Sedona Springs has 31 units available starting at $987 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Sedona Springs have?
Some of Sedona Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedona Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Sedona Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedona Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedona Springs is pet friendly.
Does Sedona Springs offer parking?
Yes, Sedona Springs offers parking.
Does Sedona Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sedona Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedona Springs have a pool?
Yes, Sedona Springs has a pool.
Does Sedona Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Sedona Springs has accessible units.
Does Sedona Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sedona Springs has units with dishwashers.

