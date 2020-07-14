Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard playground

Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin’s Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active. Just outside your door, you’ll find a refreshing swimming pool, picnic areas with barbecue grills and planned resident activities. Residents also enjoy one, two and three bedroom spacious floor plans, plush carpet and energy efficient appliances. Our prime location in Austin off US 290 puts you close to I35, Mopac / Loop 1, Hwy 183, shopping, dining and entertainment. Start living a luxury lifestyle that you can afford at Rosemont at Hidden Creek.