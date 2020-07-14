All apartments in Austin
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Rosemont at Hidden Creek

9345 E Hwy 290 · (512) 886-5948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9345 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX 78724

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-206 · Avail. now

$1,067

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2306 · Avail. now

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5101 · Avail. now

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosemont at Hidden Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
playground
Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin’s Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active. Just outside your door, you’ll find a refreshing swimming pool, picnic areas with barbecue grills and planned resident activities. Residents also enjoy one, two and three bedroom spacious floor plans, plush carpet and energy efficient appliances. Our prime location in Austin off US 290 puts you close to I35, Mopac / Loop 1, Hwy 183, shopping, dining and entertainment. Start living a luxury lifestyle that you can afford at Rosemont at Hidden Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first pet, $200 additional for 2nd pet (one-time, non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosemont at Hidden Creek have any available units?
Rosemont at Hidden Creek has 3 units available starting at $1,067 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosemont at Hidden Creek have?
Some of Rosemont at Hidden Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosemont at Hidden Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Rosemont at Hidden Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosemont at Hidden Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosemont at Hidden Creek is pet friendly.
Does Rosemont at Hidden Creek offer parking?
No, Rosemont at Hidden Creek does not offer parking.
Does Rosemont at Hidden Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosemont at Hidden Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosemont at Hidden Creek have a pool?
Yes, Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a pool.
Does Rosemont at Hidden Creek have accessible units?
No, Rosemont at Hidden Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Rosemont at Hidden Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosemont at Hidden Creek has units with dishwashers.
