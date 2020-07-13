All apartments in Austin
River Stone Ranch

Open Now until 6pm
5701 S Mo Pac Expy · (512) 233-6502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5701 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX 78749
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1028 · Avail. Aug 22

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 837 · Avail. Aug 21

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 832 · Avail. Jul 22

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1926 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 815 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Stone Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
dog park
internet access
Welcome to River Stone Ranch, a luxury Mediterranean resort-style apartment community with contemporary amenities, multi-level buildings, and a gated entrance. Located on South Mopac at William Cannon Drive, River Stone Ranch is convenient to Downtown Austin and has easy access to all major highways, area lakes, golf courses, country clubs, shopping, and more. The community features colorful landscaping with attention to trees and green spaces allowing room to run, play, and relax. An exceptional community for those who expect the best. A variety of one and two bedroom floorplans are available to suit the needs of any lifestyle. Each apartment features microwaves, garden tubs, architectural columns, ISDN wiring, and many other features found in the finest custom homes. Take a refreshing dip in our resort-style swimming pool, enjoy sun-bathing on our trellised sun deck, or invite friends over for an afternoon barbeque. River Stone Ranch, bringing together a collection of the finest amenities, a premier southwest location, and an award-winning management team that emphasizes professionalism, and customer service.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 75 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Stone Ranch have any available units?
River Stone Ranch has 36 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does River Stone Ranch have?
Some of River Stone Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Stone Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
River Stone Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Stone Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, River Stone Ranch is pet friendly.
Does River Stone Ranch offer parking?
Yes, River Stone Ranch offers parking.
Does River Stone Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Stone Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Stone Ranch have a pool?
Yes, River Stone Ranch has a pool.
Does River Stone Ranch have accessible units?
No, River Stone Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does River Stone Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Stone Ranch has units with dishwashers.
