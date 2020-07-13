Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court dog park internet access

Welcome to River Stone Ranch, a luxury Mediterranean resort-style apartment community with contemporary amenities, multi-level buildings, and a gated entrance. Located on South Mopac at William Cannon Drive, River Stone Ranch is convenient to Downtown Austin and has easy access to all major highways, area lakes, golf courses, country clubs, shopping, and more. The community features colorful landscaping with attention to trees and green spaces allowing room to run, play, and relax. An exceptional community for those who expect the best. A variety of one and two bedroom floorplans are available to suit the needs of any lifestyle. Each apartment features microwaves, garden tubs, architectural columns, ISDN wiring, and many other features found in the finest custom homes. Take a refreshing dip in our resort-style swimming pool, enjoy sun-bathing on our trellised sun deck, or invite friends over for an afternoon barbeque. River Stone Ranch, bringing together a collection of the finest amenities, a premier southwest location, and an award-winning management team that emphasizes professionalism, and customer service.