Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments google fiber green community hot tub nest technology online portal package receiving pool table

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Call Post South Lamar "home" and you'll enjoy convenient access to Downtown Austin where you'll explore great restaurants, shopping, entertainment, museums and the historic Texas Capitol. If you're looking for walking trails, water or other outdoor activities, you'll find that Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park and Barton Creek Greenbelt are also just a short walk or drive away. Once on the grounds of our luxury community, take advantage of our swimming pools, the yoga and spin studio and the Sky Lounge, a rooftop terrace where you'll have panoramic views of Downtown Austin. Rest assured of your safety with controlled-access buildings and parking garages. We offer three electric car-charging stations, as well as an on-site recycling area. Inside your pet-friendly apartment home, find upgrades like granite countertops and concrete floors in select apartments.