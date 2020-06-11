All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Pointe 360

6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy · (512) 399-3146
Location

6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe 360.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Pointe 360 Apartments in Austin, TX is located along the scenic hill country corridor of Capital of Texas Highway, while just across the street from the Bull Creek Preserve. We are conveniently located close to the fine shopping and dining of the Arboretum and The Domain, and are just three miles from downtown Austin and the University of Texas.\nWe offer modern living, superior customer service, and the tranquility of being surrounded by a private 12-acre nature preserve. Your private enclave features a resort-style pool, fitness center, and spacious apartment homes with high-end interiors and direct access garages in each home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin, $20 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest - $5, Trash - $10, Utility Billing Fee- $3
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $150
limit: 3
rent: $15
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Each unit includes a 1 car garage and additional parking is in the parking lot.
Storage Details: Each unit includes a 1 car garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe 360 have any available units?
Pointe 360 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe 360 have?
Some of Pointe 360's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe 360 currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe 360 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe 360 pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe 360 is pet friendly.
Does Pointe 360 offer parking?
Yes, Pointe 360 offers parking.
Does Pointe 360 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pointe 360 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe 360 have a pool?
Yes, Pointe 360 has a pool.
Does Pointe 360 have accessible units?
No, Pointe 360 does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe 360 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe 360 has units with dishwashers.
