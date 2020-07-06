All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Patten East

2239 Cromwell Cir · (512) 643-6625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2239 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 15

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Sep 7

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1215 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Patten East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
business center
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Patten East, your new haven of spacious living and relaxation. Our premier location places you in the center of two of Austin's most desirable neighborhoods -- South Shore District and Pleasant Valley, with the vibrant lifestyle of South Congress just a couple of minutes away. From trending Austin's restaurants to popular hike and bike trails, Patten East places you in close proximity to all that Austin has to offer. With easy access to Riverside Dr. and IH-35, both North Austin and South Austin are just a quick drive away when you want to get out and do a little exploring.

Your spacious one or two-bedroom apartment home at Patten East features everything you need to upgrade your lifestyle. Hardwood floors*, stainless steel and black appliances*, walk-in closets, and private patios are just a few reasons residents look forward to coming home each day after a long day in the office. Kick-back and lounge by our bi-level saltwater swimming pool or cook up a gourmet meal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 for 1 Bdrm, $200 for 2 Bdrm
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Patten East have any available units?
Patten East has 25 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Patten East have?
Some of Patten East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Patten East currently offering any rent specials?
Patten East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Patten East pet-friendly?
Yes, Patten East is pet friendly.
Does Patten East offer parking?
Yes, Patten East offers parking.
Does Patten East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Patten East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Patten East have a pool?
Yes, Patten East has a pool.
Does Patten East have accessible units?
No, Patten East does not have accessible units.
Does Patten East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Patten East has units with dishwashers.

