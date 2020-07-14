Amenities
Conveniently located at 3501 Speedway in Hyde Park, the Oasis at the Speedway is close to downtown Austin, the University of Texas and Austin Community College. Our pet-friendly community is also within walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, fitness centers and shopping. The UT Shuttle Bus stops right outside your front doormaking getting to and from campus a snap! Commuters can catch public transportation at the 26th and Pearl Bus Station.This boutique-style apartment community offers spacious one and three bedroom floor plans, ranging from 500-900 square feet of living space. Each smoke-free home features wood-style flooring, huge walk-in closets, a fully equipped kitchen, accent wall, built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans and high-speed Internet access.Enjoy a swim in our refreshing swimming pool or relax after a hard day at school or work with a snack in our covered community dining area. You can do your laundry at your convenience in our on-site, 24-hour laundry care facility and you will always find parking in our on-site resident parking lot.The Oasis at the Speedway is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or a professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book a tour today!