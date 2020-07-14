All apartments in Austin
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY

3501 Speedway · (512) 399-0917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 Speedway, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
24hr laundry
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Conveniently located at 3501 Speedway in Hyde Park, the Oasis at the Speedway is close to downtown Austin, the University of Texas and Austin Community College. Our pet-friendly community is also within walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, fitness centers and shopping. The UT Shuttle Bus stops right outside your front doormaking getting to and from campus a snap! Commuters can catch public transportation at the 26th and Pearl Bus Station.This boutique-style apartment community offers spacious one and three bedroom floor plans, ranging from 500-900 square feet of living space. Each smoke-free home features wood-style flooring, huge walk-in closets, a fully equipped kitchen, accent wall, built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans and high-speed Internet access.Enjoy a swim in our refreshing swimming pool or relax after a hard day at school or work with a snack in our covered community dining area. You can do your laundry at your convenience in our on-site, 24-hour laundry care facility and you will always find parking in our on-site resident parking lot.The Oasis at the Speedway is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or a professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm $500, 2 bdrm $700, 3 bdrm $900
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required or included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: On a case by case basis.
Parking Details: Permit Parking - one permit per lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY have any available units?
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY has 3 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY have?
Some of OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY currently offering any rent specials?
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY is pet friendly.
Does OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY offer parking?
Yes, OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY offers parking.
Does OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY have a pool?
Yes, OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY has a pool.
Does OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY have accessible units?
No, OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY does not have accessible units.
Does OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY has units with dishwashers.
