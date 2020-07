Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard online portal

It's no surprise why Nueces Oaks is such a sought after community among UT students. Situated on the corner of 28th and Nueces, it is ideal for walking to campus. Just blocks from eateries, shops and entertainment located on the drag.



Nueces Oaks has a unique two bedroom, one and a half bath town home floor plan.