Austin, TX
Northland at the Arboretum
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Northland at the Arboretum

11500 Jollyville Rd · (512) 387-8615
Location

11500 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0611 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 3414 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit 0123 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3522 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 2613 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 3813 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1422 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 3223 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 2611 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northland at the Arboretum.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
basketball court
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Northland at the Arboretum! Perfectly situated in the heart of Austin, Texas, you will be proud to call Northland at the Arboretum your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways, and entertainment destinations. Come home to Northland at the Arboretum today!Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Northland at the Arboretum. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Choose from our selection of distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own private patio or balcony, open concept kitchens, ceiling fans, and more!Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Northland at the Arboretum. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, shimmering swimming pool, soothing spa, a picnic area complete with barbecue, a business center, and more! At Northland at the Arboretum, there is something for everyone. Visit our photo gallery and discover a new way of life! Our pet-friendly community welcomes you, please visit today and experience all that Northland at the Arboretum have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 application fee per adult
Deposit: $600 Refundable Deposit or $350 Non-Refundable Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Up to two pets $600 pet fee
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $20
restrictions: Up to two pets at $600 pet fee
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $20
restrictions: Up to two pets at $600 pet fee
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northland at the Arboretum have any available units?
Northland at the Arboretum has 18 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Northland at the Arboretum have?
Some of Northland at the Arboretum's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northland at the Arboretum currently offering any rent specials?
Northland at the Arboretum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northland at the Arboretum pet-friendly?
Yes, Northland at the Arboretum is pet friendly.
Does Northland at the Arboretum offer parking?
Yes, Northland at the Arboretum offers parking.
Does Northland at the Arboretum have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northland at the Arboretum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northland at the Arboretum have a pool?
Yes, Northland at the Arboretum has a pool.
Does Northland at the Arboretum have accessible units?
Yes, Northland at the Arboretum has accessible units.
Does Northland at the Arboretum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northland at the Arboretum has units with dishwashers.
