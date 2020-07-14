Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible basketball court internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome home to Northland at the Arboretum! Perfectly situated in the heart of Austin, Texas, you will be proud to call Northland at the Arboretum your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways, and entertainment destinations. Come home to Northland at the Arboretum today!Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Northland at the Arboretum. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Choose from our selection of distinctive one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own private patio or balcony, open concept kitchens, ceiling fans, and more!Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at Northland at the Arboretum. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, shimmering swimming pool, soothing spa, a picnic area complete with barbecue, a business center, and more! At Northland at the Arboretum, there is something for everyone. Visit our photo gallery and discover a new way of life! Our pet-friendly community welcomes you, please visit today and experience all that Northland at the Arboretum have to offer.