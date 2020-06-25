Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Fully Furnished 2 bedroom apartment, all utilities included... even high-speed internet! Completely updated condo less than 4 miles from Downtown Austin. Exterior updates include recent roof, siding, and paint. Interior updates include new bathroom counters, new floors, new paint, new light fixtures. And washer / dryer are included! Ground floor corner unit with great natural light. Amazing location just steps from UT shuttle, several bus routes, bike-able to Riverside development.



Downtown, 6th st, Rainey, Town Lake, South Congress are all under 10 minutes away!



Be at the Airport in less than 20 minutes!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3935824)