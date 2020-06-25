All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term

4500 Oltorf St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pleasant Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4500 Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom apartment, all utilities included... even high-speed internet! Completely updated condo less than 4 miles from Downtown Austin. Exterior updates include recent roof, siding, and paint. Interior updates include new bathroom counters, new floors, new paint, new light fixtures. And washer / dryer are included! Ground floor corner unit with great natural light. Amazing location just steps from UT shuttle, several bus routes, bike-able to Riverside development.

Downtown, 6th st, Rainey, Town Lake, South Congress are all under 10 minutes away!

Be at the Airport in less than 20 minutes!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3935824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term have any available units?
Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term have?
Some of Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term currently offering any rent specials?
Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term pet-friendly?
Yes, Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term is pet friendly.
Does Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term offer parking?
Yes, Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term offers parking.
Does Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term have a pool?
No, Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term does not have a pool.
Does Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term have accessible units?
No, Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term does not have accessible units.
Does Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monaco Condominiums - Furnished Short Term has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin