Mesa Village Condos
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

Mesa Village Condos

4159 Steck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4159 Steck Avenue, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
. 2nd floor unit. Great condo in central Austin. Close to everything. Has washer/dryer and refrigerator. Nice 2br/2ba updated condo with laminate flooring throughout and a fireplace. Unit has a patio off the kitchen/dining area. This condo is great for room mates. Don't miss out on this great unit!

(RLNE5426966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mesa Village Condos have any available units?
Mesa Village Condos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Mesa Village Condos have?
Some of Mesa Village Condos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mesa Village Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Mesa Village Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mesa Village Condos pet-friendly?
Yes, Mesa Village Condos is pet friendly.
Does Mesa Village Condos offer parking?
No, Mesa Village Condos does not offer parking.
Does Mesa Village Condos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mesa Village Condos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mesa Village Condos have a pool?
No, Mesa Village Condos does not have a pool.
Does Mesa Village Condos have accessible units?
No, Mesa Village Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Mesa Village Condos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mesa Village Condos has units with dishwashers.
