Austin, TX
Madison at Walnut Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Madison at Walnut Creek

12113 Metric Blvd · (512) 265-2532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1135 · Avail. Aug 28

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 233 · Avail. Sep 10

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 833 · Avail. Aug 28

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 528 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 538 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit 1512 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 937 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit 931 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at Walnut Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
The Park at Walnut Creek, one of Austin's most prestigious apartment communities was designed with you in mind. You'll enjoy our convenient north central location bordering Walnut Creek Park, shopping, medical facilities and bus routes. With major freeways, fantastic restaurants and popular entertainment just around the corner, enhancing your lifestyle is a breeze. Living in Austin, TX does not get any better than this!Our intimate community was uniquely designed with comfort and convenience at every corner. Finding a luxurious one, two or three bedroom apartment home to suit your individual needs has never been easier. Our spacious homes come standard with features that you need such as private balconies and patios, large walk in closets, garden tubs and in select units wood burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Come home to The Park at Walnut Creek apartments today! Take advantage of all the community amenities we offer at The Park at Walnut Creek. Our lush landscaping, phenomenal views and recreation areas provide unparalleled amenities for your enjoyment. Residents love our resort style swimming pool, soothing hot tub, Wi Fi Bar, fully equipped fitness center, volleyball court and so much more! The Park at Walnut Creek is also a pet-friendly community. Come check out our newDog Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $250
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Garage and Carport available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison at Walnut Creek have any available units?
Madison at Walnut Creek has 18 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison at Walnut Creek have?
Some of Madison at Walnut Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at Walnut Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at Walnut Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison at Walnut Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at Walnut Creek is pet friendly.
Does Madison at Walnut Creek offer parking?
Yes, Madison at Walnut Creek offers parking.
Does Madison at Walnut Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison at Walnut Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at Walnut Creek have a pool?
Yes, Madison at Walnut Creek has a pool.
Does Madison at Walnut Creek have accessible units?
No, Madison at Walnut Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at Walnut Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at Walnut Creek has units with dishwashers.
