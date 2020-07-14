All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Madison at Scofield Farms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Madison at Scofield Farms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

Madison at Scofield Farms

13401 Metric Blvd · (512) 361-4042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering social distance and virtual touring options! Receive up to $500 on your first month's rent on select units. *See a Leasing Associate for details.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Scofield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1134 · Avail. Sep 6

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 0215 · Avail. Sep 22

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1115 · Avail. Aug 15

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0420 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 1220 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 0116 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at Scofield Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
garage
parking
hot tub
Take your Austin experience uptown. Quietly settled in the heart of Scofield Farms, the community boasts access to the area’s unique blend of charm and energy. Enjoy taking a stroll through the 13-acre Scofield Farms Neighborhood Park, or enjoy an ideal evening with friends at The Domain’s Rock Rose. Better yet, enjoy more of your time at home after experiencing a convenient commute to Austin’s thriving business sector via the Mopac Expressway (TX-1) or I-35. As a resident, you’ll come home to a community designed to meet your every need. It’s close to Whole Foods, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Home Depot, and a variety of dining options. But it also serves as an escape, giving residents the chance to spend a weekend lounging poolside. Having a balanced lifestyle is important, and it can be found at Madison at Scofield Farms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $195-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight Limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison at Scofield Farms have any available units?
Madison at Scofield Farms has 18 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison at Scofield Farms have?
Some of Madison at Scofield Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at Scofield Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at Scofield Farms is offering the following rent specials: Now offering social distance and virtual touring options! Receive up to $500 on your first month's rent on select units. *See a Leasing Associate for details.
Is Madison at Scofield Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at Scofield Farms is pet friendly.
Does Madison at Scofield Farms offer parking?
Yes, Madison at Scofield Farms offers parking.
Does Madison at Scofield Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison at Scofield Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at Scofield Farms have a pool?
Yes, Madison at Scofield Farms has a pool.
Does Madison at Scofield Farms have accessible units?
No, Madison at Scofield Farms does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at Scofield Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at Scofield Farms has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Madison at Scofield Farms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
305 Flats
305 35th St
Austin, TX 78705
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity