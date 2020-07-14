Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed garage parking hot tub

Take your Austin experience uptown. Quietly settled in the heart of Scofield Farms, the community boasts access to the area’s unique blend of charm and energy. Enjoy taking a stroll through the 13-acre Scofield Farms Neighborhood Park, or enjoy an ideal evening with friends at The Domain’s Rock Rose. Better yet, enjoy more of your time at home after experiencing a convenient commute to Austin’s thriving business sector via the Mopac Expressway (TX-1) or I-35. As a resident, you’ll come home to a community designed to meet your every need. It’s close to Whole Foods, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Home Depot, and a variety of dining options. But it also serves as an escape, giving residents the chance to spend a weekend lounging poolside. Having a balanced lifestyle is important, and it can be found at Madison at Scofield Farms.