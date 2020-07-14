Amenities
Take your Austin experience uptown. Quietly settled in the heart of Scofield Farms, the community boasts access to the area’s unique blend of charm and energy. Enjoy taking a stroll through the 13-acre Scofield Farms Neighborhood Park, or enjoy an ideal evening with friends at The Domain’s Rock Rose. Better yet, enjoy more of your time at home after experiencing a convenient commute to Austin’s thriving business sector via the Mopac Expressway (TX-1) or I-35. As a resident, you’ll come home to a community designed to meet your every need. It’s close to Whole Foods, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Home Depot, and a variety of dining options. But it also serves as an escape, giving residents the chance to spend a weekend lounging poolside. Having a balanced lifestyle is important, and it can be found at Madison at Scofield Farms.