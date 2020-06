Amenities

Beautiful unit in a prime location! Live in the heart of 78704. Short walk to South Congress. Very spacious unit. This two bedrooms one bathroom is equipped with a full kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Bedrooms are large, perfect for your king-size bed. Huge living and dining room. There is wood-style flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Rooms have walk-in closets. The complex includes an amazing pool. WATER BILL INCLUDED IN RENT.