Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry cc payments dog park e-payments green community online portal package receiving

Come home to your ideal apartment at Lamar Place where vintage meets modern and luxury meets value. Our unique community is centrally located just off North Lamar in Midtown, in the heart of Austin, close to everything you want or need. Lamar Place is just 10 minutes north of Downtown and the University of Texas, and about one mile from The Triangle and the new ACC campus, with easy access to I-35, US-183, US-290, and Mopac. The Metro Rail Station and bus stops are just a short walk. Take a short drive and you will find yourself among some of Austins best-known restaurants and shopping venues in The Domain area. Discover the urban lifestyle that is waiting for you.



Lamar Place has a wide selection of fifteen newly renovated floor plans to choose from with studio, one, and two-bedroom options. Our apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, high-end brushed nickel fixtures, ceiling fans and accessories, walk-in closets, pantries, patios, and balconies, as well as central air and heating. Your comfortable home and cozy kitchen is perfect for creating gourmet meals and entertaining friends or just relaxing after a days work. We offer a combination of quality and comfort at a great price that will surpass your expectations.



The four laundry facilities make your everyday chores easy and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing you with excellent service. You will love taking a dip in our four sparkling swimming pools or just relaxing poolside. Indulge in life's simple pleasures at Lamar Place. Bring your pets along as we know they are family too. The property is under new ownership and management and is currently undergoing major renovations to provide you with additional amenities and comforts in the very near future.