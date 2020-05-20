All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Lamar Place

6309 Burns Street · (512) 991-0815
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6309 Burns Street, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit Emily-ELP-204 · Avail. Jul 31

$979

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit Bowie-BLP-205 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit Bowie-BLP-113 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit Austin-ALP-102 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit Bowie-BLP-302 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit Austin-ALP-108 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit Austin-ALP-209 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lamar Place.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
green community
online portal
package receiving
Come home to your ideal apartment at Lamar Place where vintage meets modern and luxury meets value. Our unique community is centrally located just off North Lamar in Midtown, in the heart of Austin, close to everything you want or need. Lamar Place is just 10 minutes north of Downtown and the University of Texas, and about one mile from The Triangle and the new ACC campus, with easy access to I-35, US-183, US-290, and Mopac. The Metro Rail Station and bus stops are just a short walk. Take a short drive and you will find yourself among some of Austins best-known restaurants and shopping venues in The Domain area. Discover the urban lifestyle that is waiting for you.\n\nLamar Place has a wide selection of fifteen newly renovated floor plans to choose from with studio, one, and two-bedroom options. Our apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, high-end brushed nickel fixtures, ceiling fans and accessories, walk-in closets, pantries, patios, and balconies, as well as central air and heating. Your comfortable home and cozy kitchen is perfect for creating gourmet meals and entertaining friends or just relaxing after a days work. We offer a combination of quality and comfort at a great price that will surpass your expectations.\n\nThe four laundry facilities make your everyday chores easy and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing you with excellent service. You will love taking a dip in our four sparkling swimming pools or just relaxing poolside. Indulge in life's simple pleasures at Lamar Place. Bring your pets along as we know they are family too. The property is under new ownership and management and is currently undergoing major renovations to provide you with additional amenities and comforts in the very near future.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 application fee
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: No additional Move-in Fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $6/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Maximum full-grown weight of 55 lbs per pet. Breed restrictions: Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Staffordshire Terrier, Presa Canario, Akita, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky, and Pit Bull. No resident or visitor may have any of these breeds in the community. Any mix of these breeds will not be approved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lamar Place have any available units?
Lamar Place has 23 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Lamar Place have?
Some of Lamar Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lamar Place currently offering any rent specials?
Lamar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lamar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Lamar Place is pet friendly.
Does Lamar Place offer parking?
Yes, Lamar Place offers parking.
Does Lamar Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lamar Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lamar Place have a pool?
Yes, Lamar Place has a pool.
Does Lamar Place have accessible units?
Yes, Lamar Place has accessible units.
Does Lamar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lamar Place has units with dishwashers.

