Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Hyde Park Place

Open Now until 6pm
4400 Avenue B · (512) 969-6254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4400 Avenue B, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$1,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hyde Park Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Located in the heart of central Austin, next to The Triangle and in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, Hyde Park Place Apartments is a vibrant community with spacious landscaped courtyards and elaborately remodeled interiors.

New renovations have been completed and they are beautiful with granite counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Come and see for yourself!

From Hyde Park Place, you can walk to just about anything you need including all of the shops and restaurants at The Triangle, Epoch Coffee, Peddler Bike Shop and the Farmer’s Market. We are just minutes away from the University of Texas, UT Shuttle and downtown Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per application
Deposit: $300 deposit on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month; Pest Control: $10/month; Utility Billing Fee: $4.50
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hyde Park Place have any available units?
Hyde Park Place offers studio floorplans starting at $1,050. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Hyde Park Place have?
Some of Hyde Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hyde Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Hyde Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hyde Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Hyde Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Hyde Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Hyde Park Place offers parking.
Does Hyde Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hyde Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hyde Park Place have a pool?
No, Hyde Park Place does not have a pool.
Does Hyde Park Place have accessible units?
Yes, Hyde Park Place has accessible units.
Does Hyde Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hyde Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Hyde Park Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

