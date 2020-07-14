Hyde Park Place

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per application
Deposit: $300 deposit on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month; Pest Control: $10/month; Utility Billing Fee: $4.50
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.