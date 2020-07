Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed hot tub

Hillside Creek offers contemporary living at one and two bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. The community is on eight acres and surrounded by towering Hill Country trees and a picturesque creek. The newly renovated community is in an ideal location just minutes from downtown Austin. St. Edwards University and South Congress are also conveniently in the neighborhood. Commuting is simple with Capital Metro Bus Line and Highway 183 right around the corner from the homes.