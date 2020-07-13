Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: The following is a list of all restricted dog breeds; the list applies to both purebred and mixed breeds. High Oaks Apartment Homes reserves the rights to deny any dog on the leased premises should the dog resemble any of the breeds on the list below. High Oaks also reserves the right to ask an owner to remove any pet on the leased premises should it show aggression towards any staff member or resident, cause damage to the property or create a nuisance: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog/Bull. Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd, Doberman, Malamute, Akita, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Cane Corso, Presa Canario, Wolf dog hybrid, Mastiff (Bull, Neapolitan, Toso Inu), Husky, Scottish, Deerhound, Irish Wolfhound, Komondor, Borzoi, Dalmatian. *In addition to the restricted breeds above, weight and size restrictions may apply. *