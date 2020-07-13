All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

High Oaks Apartment Homes

11028 Jollyville Rd · (512) 309-7426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11028 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20708 · Avail. Aug 31

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 20838 · Avail. Aug 24

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

Unit 20831 · Avail. Aug 31

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 582 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20904 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit 21824 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 20602 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from High Oaks Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
Nestled among lush trees and vegetation in northwest Austin,the apartment community of High Oaks offers comfort, convenience and a unique sense of style on 53 acres, with canyon views and only minutes away from shopping, fine dining, major employers and major highways. Our apartment homes feature the modern innovations in design and construction commonly found in upscale custom residences. We offer a number of unique services that you just can't find anywhere else. You'll be amazed by the never ending views and you will forget you are only minutes from downtown! Enjoy the charm, elegance and style of our one and two bedroom apartments here at High Oaks, where designer quality will delight and amaze you. Each of our unique floor plans feature a private balcony or patio, spacious closets, wood burning fireplaces, spectacular views and more! We provide more than a place to live... we offer a lifestyle. Come home to High Oaks today!At High Oaks our residents are never bored with our community features, including two sparking swimming pools, a soothing hot tub, clothing care center, state-of-the-art fitness center, private clubhouse and a picnic area with barbecue. Discover our peaceful enclave here at High Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month
restrictions: The following is a list of all restricted dog breeds; the list applies to both purebred and mixed breeds. High Oaks Apartment Homes reserves the rights to deny any dog on the leased premises should the dog resemble any of the breeds on the list below. High Oaks also reserves the right to ask an owner to remove any pet on the leased premises should it show aggression towards any staff member or resident, cause damage to the property or create a nuisance: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog/Bull. Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd, Doberman, Malamute, Akita, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Cane Corso, Presa Canario, Wolf dog hybrid, Mastiff (Bull, Neapolitan, Toso Inu), Husky, Scottish, Deerhound, Irish Wolfhound, Komondor, Borzoi, Dalmatian. *In addition to the restricted breeds above, weight and size restrictions may apply. *
Parking Details: First come, first serve.
Storage Details: Available on balconies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does High Oaks Apartment Homes have any available units?
High Oaks Apartment Homes has 20 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does High Oaks Apartment Homes have?
Some of High Oaks Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is High Oaks Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
High Oaks Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is High Oaks Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, High Oaks Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does High Oaks Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, High Oaks Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does High Oaks Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, High Oaks Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does High Oaks Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, High Oaks Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does High Oaks Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, High Oaks Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does High Oaks Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, High Oaks Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
