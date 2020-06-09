All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Harmon Square

4719 Harmon Avenue · (512) 710-0819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4719 Harmon Avenue, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed 1 Bath-1

$1,240

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed 1 Bath-1

$1,460

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bed 1 Bath-2

$1,469

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harmon Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
We are a gated community with completely remodeled apartment homes, offering all new high-end finishes, granite counters, washer and dryer in every apartment, and one reserved parking space per unit.

Capital Metro bus stops for UT and Downtown are nearby, and we are just as short commute to UT Austin, Austin Community College Highland Campus and Mueller shopping. We are walking distance to Airport Blvd and hip restaurant rows such as, Kome, Bun Belly, Bull Fight, House Pizzeria, The Omelettry and more.

We are just minutes away from the University of Texas, UT Shuttle and downtown Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1bd); $500 (2bd) O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month; Pest Control: $10/month; Utility billing fee $4.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Harmon Square have any available units?
Harmon Square offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,240 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,460. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Harmon Square have?
Some of Harmon Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harmon Square currently offering any rent specials?
Harmon Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harmon Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Harmon Square is pet friendly.
Does Harmon Square offer parking?
Yes, Harmon Square offers parking.
Does Harmon Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harmon Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harmon Square have a pool?
No, Harmon Square does not have a pool.
Does Harmon Square have accessible units?
Yes, Harmon Square has accessible units.
Does Harmon Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harmon Square has units with dishwashers.

