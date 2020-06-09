Harmon Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dog park bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

We are a gated community with completely remodeled apartment homes, offering all new high-end finishes, granite counters, washer and dryer in every apartment, and one reserved parking space per unit.



Capital Metro bus stops for UT and Downtown are nearby, and we are just as short commute to UT Austin, Austin Community College Highland Campus and Mueller shopping. We are walking distance to Airport Blvd and hip restaurant rows such as, Kome, Bun Belly, Bull Fight, House Pizzeria, The Omelettry and more.



We are just minutes away from the University of Texas, UT Shuttle and downtown Austin.