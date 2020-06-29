All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Great Hills

10610 Morado Cir · (512) 309-7947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10610 Morado Cir, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3227 · Avail. Sep 16

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 3024 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 3302 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0103 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 3423 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0801 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Great Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Resident Special: Enjoying your stay here at Great Hills? Refer a friend today and receive a $300 Rent Credit! Call management office for additional details.Surrounded by a 20-acre greenbelt of cedar and native live oaks, Great Hills apartment homes are nestled into a hillside, overlooking the Great Hills Golf Course in Austin, TX. Located in the prestigious Arboretum area your commute to work is fantastically simple, since you are less than one mile from fine dining, exquisite shopping, outstanding entertainment, and much more. Great Hills apartments are located near the intersections of Highway 183, Mopac Expressway and Loop 360, and only minutes away from Lake Austin. Great Hills offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans with washer and dryer connections, internet access, and patios or balconies. You will enjoy creating gourmet meals in your all electric kitchen which includes a pantry. Each of our spacious apartment homes offers a unique and spectacular view. Relax the day away at our refreshing pool or work off the stress of the day in our large accommodating 24-hr fitness center, complete with free weights. Great Hills was planned with excellence in mind. Beautiful landscaping and attractive amenities blend to create the ideal living apartment community environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $350 non-refundable or $600 refundable
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight limit
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Great Hills have any available units?
Great Hills has 13 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Great Hills have?
Some of Great Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Great Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Great Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Great Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Great Hills is pet friendly.
Does Great Hills offer parking?
Yes, Great Hills offers parking.
Does Great Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Great Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Great Hills have a pool?
Yes, Great Hills has a pool.
Does Great Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Great Hills has accessible units.
Does Great Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Great Hills has units with dishwashers.
