Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Resident Special: Enjoying your stay here at Great Hills? Refer a friend today and receive a $300 Rent Credit! Call management office for additional details.Surrounded by a 20-acre greenbelt of cedar and native live oaks, Great Hills apartment homes are nestled into a hillside, overlooking the Great Hills Golf Course in Austin, TX. Located in the prestigious Arboretum area your commute to work is fantastically simple, since you are less than one mile from fine dining, exquisite shopping, outstanding entertainment, and much more. Great Hills apartments are located near the intersections of Highway 183, Mopac Expressway and Loop 360, and only minutes away from Lake Austin. Great Hills offers one and two bedroom apartment floorplans with washer and dryer connections, internet access, and patios or balconies. You will enjoy creating gourmet meals in your all electric kitchen which includes a pantry. Each of our spacious apartment homes offers a unique and spectacular view. Relax the day away at our refreshing pool or work off the stress of the day in our large accommodating 24-hr fitness center, complete with free weights. Great Hills was planned with excellence in mind. Beautiful landscaping and attractive amenities blend to create the ideal living apartment community environment.