Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly community garden green community hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Gibson Flats is South Austin's newest apartment community. Located on South Lamar at the center of Austin's most culturally vibrant neighborhood, residents can walk to Austin's favorite entertainment and dining destinations. Movies at Alamo Draft House, Sushi at Uchi, Bob Schneider at Saxon Pub, cutting-edge cuisine at Odd Duck and this is just the beginning. You can choose from well-crafted floor plans that include high quality finishes and stainless steel appliances. Views are spectacular with the Austin skyline front and center. Catch some sun next to the pool or read a book in the shade of heritage oak trees. The fitness center is huge and well equipped. Just a short bike ride away is Zilker Park, Barton Springs, Lady Bird Lake, and the hike-and-bike trail. In March, it's SXSW and in October it's ACL. The three most important elements in home selection are location, location, location, and on this scale, Gibson Flats scores three out of three. Shopping galore, culinary ...