Gibson Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

Gibson Flats

1219 S Lamar Blvd · (979) 200-4487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1219 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 813 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 532 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 523 · Avail. now

$2,477

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gibson Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
community garden
green community
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Gibson Flats is South Austin's newest apartment community. Located on South Lamar at the center of Austin's most culturally vibrant neighborhood, residents can walk to Austin's favorite entertainment and dining destinations. Movies at Alamo Draft House, Sushi at Uchi, Bob Schneider at Saxon Pub, cutting-edge cuisine at Odd Duck and this is just the beginning. You can choose from well-crafted floor plans that include high quality finishes and stainless steel appliances. Views are spectacular with the Austin skyline front and center. Catch some sun next to the pool or read a book in the shade of heritage oak trees. The fitness center is huge and well equipped. Just a short bike ride away is Zilker Park, Barton Springs, Lady Bird Lake, and the hike-and-bike trail. In March, it's SXSW and in October it's ACL. The three most important elements in home selection are location, location, location, and on this scale, Gibson Flats scores three out of three. Shopping galore, culinary ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gibson Flats have any available units?
Gibson Flats has 21 units available starting at $1,404 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Gibson Flats have?
Some of Gibson Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gibson Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Gibson Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gibson Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Gibson Flats is pet friendly.
Does Gibson Flats offer parking?
Yes, Gibson Flats offers parking.
Does Gibson Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gibson Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gibson Flats have a pool?
Yes, Gibson Flats has a pool.
Does Gibson Flats have accessible units?
No, Gibson Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Gibson Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gibson Flats has units with dishwashers.
