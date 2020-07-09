All apartments in Austin
Emily at Lamar Place

721 Lamar Place · No Longer Available
Location

721 Lamar Place, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A quaint, private community located in a no through-traffic cul-de-sac with towering trees, palms and gardens conveniently located on North Lamar. Walk, or ride your bike and take the Metro RAIL, or Bus downtown, or out to the beautiful country side in Leander. Ride your bike or walk to any number of restaurants, businesses, and social hangouts at Midtown Commons, The Triangle, or hop across the freeway to the Mueller Town Center development. Going to school? Austin Community College at Highland is just a short walking distance away. Location is everything in this beautiful city -- Make sure you have the best one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emily at Lamar Place have any available units?
Emily at Lamar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is Emily at Lamar Place currently offering any rent specials?
Emily at Lamar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emily at Lamar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Emily at Lamar Place is pet friendly.
Does Emily at Lamar Place offer parking?
No, Emily at Lamar Place does not offer parking.
Does Emily at Lamar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emily at Lamar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emily at Lamar Place have a pool?
Yes, Emily at Lamar Place has a pool.
Does Emily at Lamar Place have accessible units?
No, Emily at Lamar Place does not have accessible units.
Does Emily at Lamar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Emily at Lamar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Emily at Lamar Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Emily at Lamar Place has units with air conditioning.

