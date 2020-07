Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Experience Austin culture the right way by living in the heart of Hyde Park – Austin’s very own historic district. These updated apartment homes are only a few steps away from The University of Texas, local bus lines, as well as an assortment of restaurants and shops! Immerse yourself in a unique, tight-knit community paired with Roscoe’s remarkable management! Choose Duet on 39th and Live Happy!