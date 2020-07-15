Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking online portal

District 53 Apartments is located in Austin’s unique North Loop Neighborhood. Conveniently located just steps from airport blvd near the 290 and 35 freeways! This community is an excellent location for walking and biking local ships and restaurants and just a short drive to downtown and UT areas! District 53 is considered a bike riders paradise with a 96 on the bike score!



This serene community offers a multitude of amenities including a sparkling pool, large off leash dog park, grassy picnic areas and multi use spaces!



Each home offers plank flooring, full sized appliances, spacious bedrooms and walk in closets! Laundry is available in unit as well as on site!