Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

District 53

600 E 53rd St · (512) 598-4954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 E 53rd St, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed 1 Bath-1

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed 1 Bath-1

$1,280

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from District 53.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
District 53 Apartments is located in Austin’s unique North Loop Neighborhood. Conveniently located just steps from airport blvd near the 290 and 35 freeways! This community is an excellent location for walking and biking local ships and restaurants and just a short drive to downtown and UT areas! District 53 is considered a bike riders paradise with a 96 on the bike score!

This serene community offers a multitude of amenities including a sparkling pool, large off leash dog park, grassy picnic areas and multi use spaces!

Each home offers plank flooring, full sized appliances, spacious bedrooms and walk in closets! Laundry is available in unit as well as on site!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per adult
Deposit: $400 (1bd); $500 (2bd)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does District 53 have any available units?
District 53 offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,025 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,280. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does District 53 have?
Some of District 53's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is District 53 currently offering any rent specials?
District 53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is District 53 pet-friendly?
Yes, District 53 is pet friendly.
Does District 53 offer parking?
Yes, District 53 offers parking.
Does District 53 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, District 53 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does District 53 have a pool?
Yes, District 53 has a pool.
Does District 53 have accessible units?
Yes, District 53 has accessible units.
Does District 53 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, District 53 has units with dishwashers.

