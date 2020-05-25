Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

Located in the heart of Deep Eddy in central Austin, and in the historic Clarksville neighborhood, Deep Eddy Flats is a vibrant community with majestic oaks and elaborately remodeled interiors.



New renovations have been completed and they are beautiful with granite counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Come and see for yourself!



From Deep Eddy Flats, you can walk to Magnolia Café, Lady Bird Lake, hike and bike trail, Zilker Park and downtown Austin. We are one of the most affordable places to live in downtown Austin.