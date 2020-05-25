All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Deep Eddy Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Deep Eddy Flats
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Deep Eddy Flats

Open Now until 6pm
700 Hearn St · (512) 645-2635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Deep Eddy
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

700 Hearn St, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed 1 Bath-1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deep Eddy Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Located in the heart of Deep Eddy in central Austin, and in the historic Clarksville neighborhood, Deep Eddy Flats is a vibrant community with majestic oaks and elaborately remodeled interiors.

New renovations have been completed and they are beautiful with granite counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Come and see for yourself!

From Deep Eddy Flats, you can walk to Magnolia Café, Lady Bird Lake, hike and bike trail, Zilker Park and downtown Austin. We are one of the most affordable places to live in downtown Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per application
Deposit: $400 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month, $10 pest/month, Utility Billing Fee: $4.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed or weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deep Eddy Flats have any available units?
Deep Eddy Flats offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,250. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Deep Eddy Flats have?
Some of Deep Eddy Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deep Eddy Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Deep Eddy Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deep Eddy Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Deep Eddy Flats is pet friendly.
Does Deep Eddy Flats offer parking?
Yes, Deep Eddy Flats offers parking.
Does Deep Eddy Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deep Eddy Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deep Eddy Flats have a pool?
Yes, Deep Eddy Flats has a pool.
Does Deep Eddy Flats have accessible units?
No, Deep Eddy Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Deep Eddy Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deep Eddy Flats has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Deep Eddy Flats?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity