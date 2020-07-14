Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub package receiving playground

Copper Mill is located in the Outer North neighborhood of Austin, Texas. With seamless access to Interstate 35, it’s no wonder some of Austin’s newer residents have chosen this neighborhood to begin life anew. Outer North has become a hub for Austin’s technology community as it includes Dell’s Austin campus and the General Motors Innovation Center. The neighborhood is also notable for its close proximity to Downtown Austin, in addition to the North Loop where you can find many unique shops and thrift stores such as Blue Velvet and Thrifty Chicks Vintage. If you’re feeling a little famished, check out one of the many neighborhood restaurants that boast every type of cuisine from authentic Mexican to Texas-style barbecue. Prefer outdoor recreation? Take advantage of nearby Quail Creek Park where you will find gorgeous hackberry trees as well as many outdoor recreational areas. As far as convenience is concerned, you will find everything you are looking for at Copper Mill in ATX.



