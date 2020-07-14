All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

Copper Mill

10000 N Lamar Blvd · (512) 645-2176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10000 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
North Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-1023 · Avail. Sep 9

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 3-2020 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 7-1035 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copper Mill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Copper Mill is located in the Outer North neighborhood of Austin, Texas. With seamless access to Interstate 35, it’s no wonder some of Austin’s newer residents have chosen this neighborhood to begin life anew. Outer North has become a hub for Austin’s technology community as it includes Dell’s Austin campus and the General Motors Innovation Center. The neighborhood is also notable for its close proximity to Downtown Austin, in addition to the North Loop where you can find many unique shops and thrift stores such as Blue Velvet and Thrifty Chicks Vintage. If you’re feeling a little famished, check out one of the many neighborhood restaurants that boast every type of cuisine from authentic Mexican to Texas-style barbecue. Prefer outdoor recreation? Take advantage of nearby Quail Creek Park where you will find gorgeous hackberry trees as well as many outdoor recreational areas. As far as convenience is concerned, you will find everything you are looking for at Copper Mill in ATX.

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: No application fee
Deposit: $75 deposit with approved credit
Additional: Pest control $3.00
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No weight limit
Parking Details: Parking sticker per lease holder.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Copper Mill have any available units?
Copper Mill has 5 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Copper Mill have?
Some of Copper Mill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copper Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Copper Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copper Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Copper Mill is pet friendly.
Does Copper Mill offer parking?
Yes, Copper Mill offers parking.
Does Copper Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Copper Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Copper Mill have a pool?
Yes, Copper Mill has a pool.
Does Copper Mill have accessible units?
No, Copper Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Copper Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copper Mill has units with dishwashers.
