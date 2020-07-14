Copper Mill

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: No application fee
Deposit: $75 deposit with approved credit
Additional: Pest control $3.00
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No weight limit
Parking Details: Parking sticker per lease holder.
Storage Details: No additional storage