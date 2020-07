Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area carport coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed cc payments clubhouse e-payments hot tub internet cafe online portal

LET'S CONNECT VIRTUALLY! WE ARE READY TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR NEW HOME! CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY. At Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe apartments, you'll find today's modern amenities at every turn. We're located in Northwest Austin in the Anderson Mill area. With the nearby Colorado River, waterparks, camping and outdoor fun, you won't have to go far to enjoy your favorite past times. Our convenient location, right by I-183 and TX-45, will have you close to shopping at Lakeline Mall, as well as great restaurants and the Austin Aquarium. When you come home after a day out, you'll enjoy lounging by our lagoon style pool, hanging out in the onsite cabana and grill areas, exercising in our fitness center or personal cardio theater or relaxing on your private patio or balcony. Our apartments also offer covered parking or private garages as well as pre-wired audible alarms for security.