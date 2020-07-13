Chateau Avalon of Austin

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub internet access

Chateau Avalon places our residents in the ideal location of North Austin, right off Lamar Blvd. While you have the space to relax, we are also only 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Austin, where you can enjoy music, entertainment and dining. Enjoy amenities that you can't find in the city, such as a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor seating area, a comfortable resident lounge and private gated parking. Our two bedroom apartments boast wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, washer and dryer connections, spacious balconies, and we welcome all breeds of pets under 25 lbs. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to help out with anything related to leasing. We speak English & Spanish! If you call Chateau Avalon home, visit the Resident Portal; otherwise, give us a call or send us an email and receive a timely response to any question you might have. If you've been searching for an excellent two bedroom apartment in Austin that's sophisticated ...