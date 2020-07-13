All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Chateau Avalon of Austin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Chateau Avalon of Austin
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 PM

Chateau Avalon of Austin

833 Fairfield Dr · (512) 213-1090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

833 Fairfield Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0.37D · Avail. Jul 17

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.06D · Avail. Jul 29

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0.38C · Avail. Jul 23

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Avalon of Austin.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Chateau Avalon places our residents in the ideal location of North Austin, right off Lamar Blvd. While you have the space to relax, we are also only 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Austin, where you can enjoy music, entertainment and dining. Enjoy amenities that you can't find in the city, such as a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor seating area, a comfortable resident lounge and private gated parking. Our two bedroom apartments boast wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, washer and dryer connections, spacious balconies, and we welcome all breeds of pets under 25 lbs. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is more than happy to help out with anything related to leasing. We speak English & Spanish! If you call Chateau Avalon home, visit the Resident Portal; otherwise, give us a call or send us an email and receive a timely response to any question you might have. If you've been searching for an excellent two bedroom apartment in Austin that's sophisticated ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 20 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Avalon of Austin have any available units?
Chateau Avalon of Austin has 9 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau Avalon of Austin have?
Some of Chateau Avalon of Austin's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Avalon of Austin currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Avalon of Austin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Avalon of Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Avalon of Austin is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Avalon of Austin offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Avalon of Austin offers parking.
Does Chateau Avalon of Austin have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chateau Avalon of Austin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Avalon of Austin have a pool?
Yes, Chateau Avalon of Austin has a pool.
Does Chateau Avalon of Austin have accessible units?
No, Chateau Avalon of Austin does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Avalon of Austin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Avalon of Austin has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Chateau Avalon of Austin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity