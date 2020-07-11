All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Channings Mark Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Channings Mark Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Channings Mark Apartments

11282 Taylor Draper Ln · (404) 445-3094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11282 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 10

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 912 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Channings Mark Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
internet access
Located on a quiet residential street, Channing's Mark apartment community is sheltered on a low-density 12.4 acre site that overlooks the prestigious Great Hills Country Club neighborhood of Northwest Austin, TX. The famed Arboretum District is approximately one-half mile from the property, featuring multiple dining pleasures and upscale shopping. Living in Austin doesn't get any better than this!When you're not out enjoying the city, come home to one of Austin's treasures. Channing's Mark apartment homes come in four spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom configurations. You will enjoy a private balcony or patio, a gourmet all electric kitchen, and 9 foot ceilings.Take advantage of all the community amenities we offer at Channing's Mark. Enjoy a refreshing dip in our shimmering swimming pool, invite friends over for an afternoon barbeque, or relax in our clubhouse. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional service in a quality home environment.Our residents are in the heart of it all. We are conveniently located close to major Austin employers including Apple, Dell, Visa, GM, Samsung, 3M, Motorola, IBM, Seton, St. David's Health Care, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), State of Texas, and Applied Materials as well as colleges and universities such as University of Texas, Austin Community College, Concordia University, St. Edwards, and The Art Institute.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: $100K Liability
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (assigned), Covered Parking: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Channings Mark Apartments have any available units?
Channings Mark Apartments has 8 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Channings Mark Apartments have?
Some of Channings Mark Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Channings Mark Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Channings Mark Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Channings Mark Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Channings Mark Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Channings Mark Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Channings Mark Apartments offers parking.
Does Channings Mark Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Channings Mark Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Channings Mark Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Channings Mark Apartments has a pool.
Does Channings Mark Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Channings Mark Apartments has accessible units.
Does Channings Mark Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Channings Mark Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Channings Mark Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity