Channings Mark Apartments

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center internet access

Located on a quiet residential street, Channing's Mark apartment community is sheltered on a low-density 12.4 acre site that overlooks the prestigious Great Hills Country Club neighborhood of Northwest Austin, TX. The famed Arboretum District is approximately one-half mile from the property, featuring multiple dining pleasures and upscale shopping. Living in Austin doesn't get any better than this!When you're not out enjoying the city, come home to one of Austin's treasures. Channing's Mark apartment homes come in four spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom configurations. You will enjoy a private balcony or patio, a gourmet all electric kitchen, and 9 foot ceilings.Take advantage of all the community amenities we offer at Channing's Mark. Enjoy a refreshing dip in our shimmering swimming pool, invite friends over for an afternoon barbeque, or relax in our clubhouse. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional service in a quality home environment.Our residents are in the heart of it all. We are conveniently located close to major Austin employers including Apple, Dell, Visa, GM, Samsung, 3M, Motorola, IBM, Seton, St. David's Health Care, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), State of Texas, and Applied Materials as well as colleges and universities such as University of Texas, Austin Community College, Concordia University, St. Edwards, and The Art Institute.