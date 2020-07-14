Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from 550-1,100 square feet of living space and all utilities are included in the rent. Youll love coming home to beautiful kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Built-in bookshelves and dressers as well as huge walk-in closets allow for plenty of storage. Each home features a European washer/dryer for added convenience.Our tree-laden courtyards, shared patio, barbecue area and expansive yard with a porch swing provide a peaceful setting to come home to each day. Enjoy living near local hiking and biking trails to feel even more at one with nature or take your dog for a walk. No worry of where to park with our convenient, on-site parking.