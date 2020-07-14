All apartments in Austin
Cedar 31
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Cedar 31

3008 Cedar Street · (512) 675-1299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3008 Cedar Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201-F · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201-B · Avail. now

$2,299

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar 31.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from 550-1,100 square feet of living space and all utilities are included in the rent. Youll love coming home to beautiful kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Built-in bookshelves and dressers as well as huge walk-in closets allow for plenty of storage. Each home features a European washer/dryer for added convenience.Our tree-laden courtyards, shared patio, barbecue area and expansive yard with a porch swing provide a peaceful setting to come home to each day. Enjoy living near local hiking and biking trails to feel even more at one with nature or take your dog for a walk. No worry of where to park with our convenient, on-site parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm $500, 2 bdrm $700, 3 bdrm $900
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required or included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: On a case by case basis
Parking Details: Permit Parking - one permit per lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar 31 have any available units?
Cedar 31 has 2 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar 31 have?
Some of Cedar 31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar 31 currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar 31 is pet friendly.
Does Cedar 31 offer parking?
Yes, Cedar 31 offers parking.
Does Cedar 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar 31 have a pool?
No, Cedar 31 does not have a pool.
Does Cedar 31 have accessible units?
No, Cedar 31 does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar 31 has units with dishwashers.
