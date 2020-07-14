3008 Cedar Street, Austin, TX 78705 North University
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 201-F · Avail. now
$1,200
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 201-B · Avail. now
$2,299
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar 31.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from 550-1,100 square feet of living space and all utilities are included in the rent. Youll love coming home to beautiful kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Built-in bookshelves and dressers as well as huge walk-in closets allow for plenty of storage. Each home features a European washer/dryer for added convenience.Our tree-laden courtyards, shared patio, barbecue area and expansive yard with a porch swing provide a peaceful setting to come home to each day. Enjoy living near local hiking and biking trails to feel even more at one with nature or take your dog for a walk. No worry of where to park with our convenient, on-site parking.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bdrm $500, 2 bdrm $700, 3 bdrm $900
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required or included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: On a case by case basis
Parking Details: Permit Parking - one permit per lease holder.