Austin, TX
Carlton Courtyards
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

Carlton Courtyards

115 West Koenig Lane · No Longer Available
Location

115 West Koenig Lane, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlton Courtyards have any available units?
Carlton Courtyards doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlton Courtyards have?
Some of Carlton Courtyards's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlton Courtyards currently offering any rent specials?
Carlton Courtyards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlton Courtyards pet-friendly?
No, Carlton Courtyards is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does Carlton Courtyards offer parking?
No, Carlton Courtyards does not offer parking.
Does Carlton Courtyards have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlton Courtyards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlton Courtyards have a pool?
Yes, Carlton Courtyards has a pool.
Does Carlton Courtyards have accessible units?
No, Carlton Courtyards does not have accessible units.
Does Carlton Courtyards have units with dishwashers?
No, Carlton Courtyards does not have units with dishwashers.

