Canyon Creek Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $195 non-refundable fee or $500 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: renter’s insurance- $100K Liability Insurance is required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog/Bull Terrier,Chow,German Shepherd,Doberman ,Malamute,Akita,Rhodesian Ridgeback,Cane Corso,Presa Canario,Wolf dog hybrid,Mastiff (Bull, Neapolitan, Toso Inu),Husky,Scottish Deerhound,Irish Wolfhound,Komondor,Borzoi,Dalmatian,75lbs weight