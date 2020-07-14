Amenities

Enjoy life's simple pleasures at Canyon Creek. Located in the heart of Austin, TX, Canyon Creek apartment homes are ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Living at Canyon Creek means everything that you need and love is close at hand. Our central location puts you just minutes away from local schools, fine dining, entertainment attractions and fabulous shopping.Our one and two bedroom floor plans were thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. All of our apartment homes are appointed with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including 9 foot ceilings, fireplaces, air conditioning, spacious walk-in closets, an all electric kitchen, private balcony/patio, ceiling fans and more!Canyon Creek offers a wide variety of community amenities that will suit any lifestyle. Invite friends and family over for an afternoon swim by our lavish resort-style swimming pool. Other amenities include a business center, basketball courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a laundry facility and more! Here at Canyon Creek, there's everything you need to create a carefree and relaxing lifestyle.