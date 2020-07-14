All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Canyon Creek Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Canyon Creek Apartment Homes

11316 Jollyville Rd · (512) 309-7921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11316 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0243 · Avail. Sep 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 0291 · Avail. Sep 3

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit 0209 · Avail. Sep 4

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0361 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canyon Creek Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
putting green
tennis court
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at Canyon Creek. Located in the heart of Austin, TX, Canyon Creek apartment homes are ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Living at Canyon Creek means everything that you need and love is close at hand. Our central location puts you just minutes away from local schools, fine dining, entertainment attractions and fabulous shopping.Our one and two bedroom floor plans were thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. All of our apartment homes are appointed with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including 9 foot ceilings, fireplaces, air conditioning, spacious walk-in closets, an all electric kitchen, private balcony/patio, ceiling fans and more!Canyon Creek offers a wide variety of community amenities that will suit any lifestyle. Invite friends and family over for an afternoon swim by our lavish resort-style swimming pool. Other amenities include a business center, basketball courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a laundry facility and more! Here at Canyon Creek, there's everything you need to create a carefree and relaxing lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $195 non-refundable fee or $500 security deposit
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: renter’s insurance- $100K Liability Insurance is required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog/Bull Terrier,Chow,German Shepherd,Doberman ,Malamute,Akita,Rhodesian Ridgeback,Cane Corso,Presa Canario,Wolf dog hybrid,Mastiff (Bull, Neapolitan, Toso Inu),Husky,Scottish Deerhound,Irish Wolfhound,Komondor,Borzoi,Dalmatian,75lbs weight
Parking Details: Small recreational vehicle parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canyon Creek Apartment Homes have any available units?
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes has 13 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Canyon Creek Apartment Homes have?
Some of Canyon Creek Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canyon Creek Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canyon Creek Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Canyon Creek Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Canyon Creek Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Canyon Creek Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Canyon Creek Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canyon Creek Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canyon Creek Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Canyon Creek Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Canyon Creek Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Canyon Creek Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Canyon Creek Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canyon Creek Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Canyon Creek Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir
Austin, TX 78759
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290
Austin, TX 78724

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity