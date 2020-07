Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel clubhouse bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities range oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill

Candela radiates with the energy of Austin and glows with the spirit of the east side. Candelas thoughtfully crafted collection of design-driven residences emphasizes quality over quantity and celebrates enduring glamour over fleeting trends. Candela is a place that stands out in East Austin even as it fits in. A place that accentuates your style, rather than defining it. It is a place to experience the city on your own terms. A place to find your glow.