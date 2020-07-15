Camden Rainey Street

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 per month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. For Assistance Animals, all Pet Fees, Deposits and or Pet Rent must be waived.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. We offer assigned garage parking for $150/month, and unreserved garage parking for $50/month. Please call us for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $75-$100/month