Austin, TX
Camden Rainey Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:46 AM

Camden Rainey Street

91 Rainey St · (512) 599-9902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 640 · Avail. now

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 834 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 841 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

See 32+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Rainey Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
parking
car charging
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
package receiving
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Come home to the most luxurious apartments in Downtown Austin at Camden Rainey Street, and relish in high-end living in the heart of Austin's most trendy neighborhood. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer spacious layouts and include top-of-the-line amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $500 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 per month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. For Assistance Animals, all Pet Fees, Deposits and or Pet Rent must be waived.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. We offer assigned garage parking for $150/month, and unreserved garage parking for $50/month. Please call us for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $75-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Rainey Street have any available units?
Camden Rainey Street has 38 units available starting at $1,509 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Rainey Street have?
Some of Camden Rainey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Rainey Street currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Rainey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Rainey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Rainey Street is pet friendly.
Does Camden Rainey Street offer parking?
Yes, Camden Rainey Street offers parking.
Does Camden Rainey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Rainey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Rainey Street have a pool?
Yes, Camden Rainey Street has a pool.
Does Camden Rainey Street have accessible units?
No, Camden Rainey Street does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Rainey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Rainey Street has units with dishwashers.
