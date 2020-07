Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access garage alarm system business center coffee bar dog grooming area game room hot tub online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Stay on trend by living in the latest, up-and-coming neighborhood just north of downtown Austin! Camden Lamar Heights apartments on North Lamar Boulevard have urban 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans tailored for living the downtown lifestyle. Our modern amenities include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and quartz countertops. Looking for a space to work from the convenience of your own home? Look no further than Camden Lamar Heights! We have unique live/work floorplans available that include a 1 bedroom apartment above an appealing storefront to meet your small retail business or startup company needs. Camden Lamar Heights participates in the Austin S.M.A.R.T. program so please call us for more information! Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.