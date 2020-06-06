Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access alarm system business center clubhouse e-payments online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy a retreat from the flurry of city life at Camden Huntingdon. Choose from our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature ceramic tile, crown molding, oversized garden tubs and full-size washers and dryers. Our pet-friendly community offers many resident amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Camden Huntingdon is perfectly located, offering easy access to major roadways like Interstate 35. We are also within minutes of Austin Community College, North Austin Medical Center, Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, as well as other awesome Austin dining and entertainment. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.