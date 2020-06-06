All apartments in Austin
Camden Huntingdon.
Camden Huntingdon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Huntingdon

Open Now until 6pm
12349 Metric Blvd · (979) 200-4407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12349 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0228 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 1924 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 1935 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0423 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 2212 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 0513 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Huntingdon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy a retreat from the flurry of city life at Camden Huntingdon. Choose from our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature ceramic tile, crown molding, oversized garden tubs and full-size washers and dryers. Our pet-friendly community offers many resident amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Camden Huntingdon is perfectly located, offering easy access to major roadways like Interstate 35. We are also within minutes of Austin Community College, North Austin Medical Center, Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, as well as other awesome Austin dining and entertainment. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $100, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Huntingdon have any available units?
Camden Huntingdon has 37 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Huntingdon have?
Some of Camden Huntingdon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Huntingdon currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Huntingdon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Huntingdon pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Huntingdon is pet friendly.
Does Camden Huntingdon offer parking?
Yes, Camden Huntingdon offers parking.
Does Camden Huntingdon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Huntingdon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Huntingdon have a pool?
Yes, Camden Huntingdon has a pool.
Does Camden Huntingdon have accessible units?
No, Camden Huntingdon does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Huntingdon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Huntingdon has units with dishwashers.

