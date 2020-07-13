Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Explore tranquil Camden Gaines Ranch, which provides an escape from the city life but is just minutes from Austin. Inside our gated community, you will find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature ceramic tile, gourmet kitchens and crown molding. Our community features a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse, but what sets Camden Gaines Ranch apart is its beautiful native Texas landscape, as it is built adjacent to a preserve and offers private access to surrounding nature trails. With its ideal location near major highways, shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife are just moments away. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.