Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed business center car charging cc payments e-payments hot tub lobby online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Explore tranquil Camden Gaines Ranch, which provides an escape from the city life but is just minutes from Austin. Inside our gated community, you will find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature ceramic tile, gourmet kitchens and crown molding. Our community features a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse, but what sets Camden Gaines Ranch apart is its beautiful native Texas landscape, as it is built adjacent to a preserve and offers private access to surrounding nature trails. With its ideal location near major highways, shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife are just moments away. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.