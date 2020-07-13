All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Gaines Ranch

4424 Gaines Ranch Loop · (858) 914-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1524 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 1521 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 2213 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2033 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 1623 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 1633 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Gaines Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
business center
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Explore tranquil Camden Gaines Ranch, which provides an escape from the city life but is just minutes from Austin. Inside our gated community, you will find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that feature ceramic tile, gourmet kitchens and crown molding. Our community features a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse, but what sets Camden Gaines Ranch apart is its beautiful native Texas landscape, as it is built adjacent to a preserve and offers private access to surrounding nature trails. With its ideal location near major highways, shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife are just moments away. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Cable and Internet $100, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage; Detached garage: $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Gaines Ranch have any available units?
Camden Gaines Ranch has 27 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Gaines Ranch have?
Some of Camden Gaines Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Gaines Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Gaines Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Gaines Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Gaines Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Camden Gaines Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Camden Gaines Ranch offers parking.
Does Camden Gaines Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Gaines Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Gaines Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Camden Gaines Ranch has a pool.
Does Camden Gaines Ranch have accessible units?
No, Camden Gaines Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Gaines Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Gaines Ranch has units with dishwashers.
