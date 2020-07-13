Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park elevator gym green community parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal alarm system business center coffee bar e-payments game room trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Located in Austin, Camden Cedar Hills is a pet-friendly community of one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhomes. High-speed internet and WiFi, cable TV, washers and dryers, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances are included in every home. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and a luxurious bathroom with white quartz countertops in our recently upgraded apartment homes. Select apartment homes feature attached garages and detached garages are also available. Our community features a resident game lounge with shuffleboard, poker and pool tables. Enjoy working out in our fitness center or relax by the pool with friends. Your furry friends will love it here! Enjoy letting them play at the dog park and walk the beautiful trails of Circle C Ranch Metropolitan Park. We also have ...