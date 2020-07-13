Camden Cedar Hills

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $99, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage; Attached garage: included in townhomes; Detached garage: $100/month