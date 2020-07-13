All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Camden Cedar Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Camden Cedar Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Camden Cedar Hills

4100 W Slaughter Ln · (419) 960-0546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4100 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02203 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Unit 09206 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 01306 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Cedar Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Located in Austin, Camden Cedar Hills is a pet-friendly community of one and two bedroom apartment homes and townhomes. High-speed internet and WiFi, cable TV, washers and dryers, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances are included in every home. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and a luxurious bathroom with white quartz countertops in our recently upgraded apartment homes. Select apartment homes feature attached garages and detached garages are also available. Our community features a resident game lounge with shuffleboard, poker and pool tables. Enjoy working out in our fitness center or relax by the pool with friends. Your furry friends will love it here! Enjoy letting them play at the dog park and walk the beautiful trails of Circle C Ranch Metropolitan Park. We also have ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $99, Valet Living (trash pickup) $35, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage; Attached garage: included in townhomes; Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Cedar Hills have any available units?
Camden Cedar Hills has 8 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Cedar Hills have?
Some of Camden Cedar Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Cedar Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Cedar Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Cedar Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Cedar Hills is pet friendly.
Does Camden Cedar Hills offer parking?
Yes, Camden Cedar Hills offers parking.
Does Camden Cedar Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Cedar Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Cedar Hills have a pool?
Yes, Camden Cedar Hills has a pool.
Does Camden Cedar Hills have accessible units?
No, Camden Cedar Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Cedar Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Cedar Hills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Cedar Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
The Sidney
4605 Avenue A
Austin, TX 78751
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity