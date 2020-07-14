All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Allandale Flats

6811 Great Northern Boulevard · (512) 580-9364
Location

6811 Great Northern Boulevard, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allandale Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
Located in the heart of central Austin, and in the historic Allandale neighborhood, this vibrant community consists of efficiency units that have been newly remodeled. New renovations are beautiful with granite counters, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Come and see for yourself!

Walk to Sheffield Park and Shoal Creek. Easy access to Mo-Pac, W. Anderson Lane and Burnet Road and we are just minutes away from downtown Austin, Zilker Park, the University of Texas and all that Austin has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month; Pest Control: $10; Utility Billing Fee: $4.50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Allandale Flats have any available units?
Allandale Flats offers studio floorplans starting at $950. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Allandale Flats have?
Some of Allandale Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allandale Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Allandale Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Allandale Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Allandale Flats is pet friendly.
Does Allandale Flats offer parking?
Yes, Allandale Flats offers parking.
Does Allandale Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allandale Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allandale Flats have a pool?
No, Allandale Flats does not have a pool.
Does Allandale Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Allandale Flats has accessible units.
Does Allandale Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allandale Flats has units with dishwashers.

