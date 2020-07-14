Allandale Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Located in the heart of central Austin, and in the historic Allandale neighborhood, this vibrant community consists of efficiency units that have been newly remodeled. New renovations are beautiful with granite counters, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Come and see for yourself!



Walk to Sheffield Park and Shoal Creek. Easy access to Mo-Pac, W. Anderson Lane and Burnet Road and we are just minutes away from downtown Austin, Zilker Park, the University of Texas and all that Austin has to offer.