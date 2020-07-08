HOUSE - 3 BED - GREAT CONDITION: ready for move-in . NO carpet- all vinyl plank flooring. Fresh interior paint. Just installed granite counter tops. Spacious floor plan- open living area to dining. GO!
(RLNE5469882)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9909 Dorset Dr have any available units?
9909 Dorset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9909 Dorset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Dorset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Dorset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 Dorset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9909 Dorset Dr offer parking?
No, 9909 Dorset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9909 Dorset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Dorset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Dorset Dr have a pool?
No, 9909 Dorset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Dorset Dr have accessible units?
No, 9909 Dorset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Dorset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9909 Dorset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 Dorset Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9909 Dorset Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)