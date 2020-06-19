All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9902 Baden LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9902 Baden LN
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:06 PM

9902 Baden LN

9902 Baden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9902 Baden Lane, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Backs to wooded acreage. Hill Country Views. Granite counters. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included. Full sprinkler system. Formal dining. Oversized back yard. 7 miles to U.T. 8 miles to Downtown. 5 miles to The Domain. 6 miles to Apple. 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1-Story. 1,512 square feet. City of Austin Utilities. Natural gas. Covered patio. DR Horton. Recess lights. Walk-in shower in master. Large Living/Dining/Kitchen Combo room. Community pool, park, trails, and sport court. Managed by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 Baden LN have any available units?
9902 Baden LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9902 Baden LN have?
Some of 9902 Baden LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9902 Baden LN currently offering any rent specials?
9902 Baden LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 Baden LN pet-friendly?
No, 9902 Baden LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9902 Baden LN offer parking?
Yes, 9902 Baden LN offers parking.
Does 9902 Baden LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9902 Baden LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 Baden LN have a pool?
Yes, 9902 Baden LN has a pool.
Does 9902 Baden LN have accessible units?
No, 9902 Baden LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 Baden LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 Baden LN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin