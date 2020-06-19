9902 Baden LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Backs to wooded acreage. Hill Country Views. Granite counters. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included. Full sprinkler system. Formal dining. Oversized back yard. 7 miles to U.T. 8 miles to Downtown. 5 miles to The Domain. 6 miles to Apple. 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage, 1-Story. 1,512 square feet. City of Austin Utilities. Natural gas. Covered patio. DR Horton. Recess lights. Walk-in shower in master. Large Living/Dining/Kitchen Combo room. Community pool, park, trails, and sport court. Managed by owner.