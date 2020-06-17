All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

9807 NORTH FM 620

9807 N Fm 620 · (512) 298-0229
Location

9807 N Fm 620, Austin, TX 78726

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,056

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
volleyball court
This one-of-a-kind community is the perfect place to enjoy Austin's charm and experience an exceptional lifestyle you deserve. Live nestled in picturesque hill country yet close to city conveniences and major employers. There's so many amenities to look forward to including a sparkling pool with a year-round spa and grilling pavilion, a clubhouse with Wi-Fi, business center, Starbucks coffee bar with complimentary coffee, a media room with theater seating, 24-hour fitness center, two mile hike and bike trail, playground, sand volleyball and a dog park! Apartment features include: 9-foot ceilings throughout with crown molding accents Brushed nickel hardware Garden tubs Abundant closet space Private balconies or patios with French doors Oversized double-paned windows Central heat and air Cable ready with Internet access available Flexible lease term available Stainless appliance packages* Wood burning fireplaces* In-home full size washer and dryers* Custom finishes including wood style flooring and ceiling fans* *In select homes * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 NORTH FM 620 have any available units?
9807 NORTH FM 620 has a unit available for $1,056 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9807 NORTH FM 620 have?
Some of 9807 NORTH FM 620's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9807 NORTH FM 620 currently offering any rent specials?
9807 NORTH FM 620 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 NORTH FM 620 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9807 NORTH FM 620 is pet friendly.
Does 9807 NORTH FM 620 offer parking?
No, 9807 NORTH FM 620 does not offer parking.
Does 9807 NORTH FM 620 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9807 NORTH FM 620 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 NORTH FM 620 have a pool?
Yes, 9807 NORTH FM 620 has a pool.
Does 9807 NORTH FM 620 have accessible units?
No, 9807 NORTH FM 620 does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 NORTH FM 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9807 NORTH FM 620 does not have units with dishwashers.
