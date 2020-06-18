9805 W. Parmer Ln

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



If location is king, this place is Julius F&*#@& Caesar. This modern luxury central Austin apartment is usually snapped up in seconds, like a fresh batch of warm cookies. I mean, of course it is. Location, luxury, price, all that good stuff is right here! Hopefully it's not gone by the time you message! ___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Energy-Efficient Aqua-Therm Central Heating and Air Conditioning



Crown and Decorative Molding



9Ft Ceilings



Ceiling Fans



Built-In Bookshelves



Cable Ready



Oversized Double Paned Windows



Eight-Foot Sliding Glass Doors



Individual Metered Water Heaters



Pre-Wired 6-Pair Telephone Jacks



Garden-Style Oval Soaking Tubs



Dual Sink Vanities



Linen Closets



Mirrored Wardrobe Doors



Custom Style Wire Closet Shelving



Pantry



Double Stainless Steel Sinks



Decorative Plant Ledges



Island in Kitchen



Dishwasher



Disposal



Designer White-On-White Appliances



Over Sized Exterior Storage



Gas Fireplace with Mantel



Oversized Walk in Closets



Built in Microwave



Fireplace



Large Patios



Frost-Free Refrigerator with Icemaker



Pre-Wired for Intrusion Alarms



W/D Hookup



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Group Exercise



Basketball Court



Easy Access Toll Roads / Park & Ride



Three Fitness Rooms



Business Center



Carport



Picnic Areas with Grills



Two Clubrooms



Controlled Access/Gated



Courtyard



Covered Parking



Sport Court



Resident Activities By Apartment Life



Wireless Café



30 Acres Mature Landscape



Free Weights



Garage



Wireless at Pools and Clubrooms



Over Sized Laundry Rooms



Playground



Two Pools /Spas



Recycling



Short Term Lease



Spanish Speaking Staff



