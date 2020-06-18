All apartments in Austin
9805 W. Parmer Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:36 PM

9805 W. Parmer Ln

9805 West Parmer Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9805 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

If location is king, this place is Julius F&*#@& Caesar. This modern luxury central Austin apartment is usually snapped up in seconds, like a fresh batch of warm cookies. I mean, of course it is. Location, luxury, price, all that good stuff is right here! Hopefully it's not gone by the time you message! ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Energy-Efficient Aqua-Therm Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Crown and Decorative Molding

9Ft Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Built-In Bookshelves

Cable Ready

Oversized Double Paned Windows

Eight-Foot Sliding Glass Doors

Individual Metered Water Heaters

Pre-Wired 6-Pair Telephone Jacks

Garden-Style Oval Soaking Tubs

Dual Sink Vanities

Linen Closets

Mirrored Wardrobe Doors

Custom Style Wire Closet Shelving

Pantry

Double Stainless Steel Sinks

Decorative Plant Ledges

Island in Kitchen

Dishwasher

Disposal

Designer White-On-White Appliances

Over Sized Exterior Storage

Gas Fireplace with Mantel

Oversized Walk in Closets

Built in Microwave

Fireplace

Large Patios

Frost-Free Refrigerator with Icemaker

Pre-Wired for Intrusion Alarms

W/D Hookup

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Group Exercise

Basketball Court

Easy Access Toll Roads / Park & Ride

Three Fitness Rooms

Business Center

Carport

Picnic Areas with Grills

Two Clubrooms

Controlled Access/Gated

Courtyard

Covered Parking

Sport Court

Resident Activities By Apartment Life

Wireless Café

30 Acres Mature Landscape

Free Weights

Garage

Wireless at Pools and Clubrooms

Over Sized Laundry Rooms

Playground

Two Pools /Spas

Recycling

Short Term Lease

Spanish Speaking Staff

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 W. Parmer Ln have any available units?
9805 W. Parmer Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9805 W. Parmer Ln have?
Some of 9805 W. Parmer Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 W. Parmer Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9805 W. Parmer Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 W. Parmer Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9805 W. Parmer Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9805 W. Parmer Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9805 W. Parmer Ln does offer parking.
Does 9805 W. Parmer Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 W. Parmer Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 W. Parmer Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9805 W. Parmer Ln has a pool.
Does 9805 W. Parmer Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 9805 W. Parmer Ln has accessible units.
Does 9805 W. Parmer Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9805 W. Parmer Ln has units with dishwashers.
