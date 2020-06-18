9805 W. Parmer Ln

Amenities
I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin.
If location is king, this place is Julius F&*#@& Caesar. This modern luxury central Austin apartment is usually snapped up in seconds, like a fresh batch of warm cookies. I mean, of course it is. Location, luxury, price, all that good stuff is right here! Hopefully it's not gone by the time you message! ___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Energy-Efficient Aqua-Therm Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Crown and Decorative Molding
9Ft Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Built-In Bookshelves
Cable Ready
Oversized Double Paned Windows
Eight-Foot Sliding Glass Doors
Individual Metered Water Heaters
Pre-Wired 6-Pair Telephone Jacks
Garden-Style Oval Soaking Tubs
Dual Sink Vanities
Linen Closets
Mirrored Wardrobe Doors
Custom Style Wire Closet Shelving
Pantry
Double Stainless Steel Sinks
Decorative Plant Ledges
Island in Kitchen
Dishwasher
Disposal
Designer White-On-White Appliances
Over Sized Exterior Storage
Gas Fireplace with Mantel
Oversized Walk in Closets
Built in Microwave
Fireplace
Large Patios
Frost-Free Refrigerator with Icemaker
Pre-Wired for Intrusion Alarms
W/D Hookup
Community Amenities
Group Exercise
Basketball Court
Easy Access Toll Roads / Park & Ride
Three Fitness Rooms
Business Center
Carport
Picnic Areas with Grills
Two Clubrooms
Controlled Access/Gated
Courtyard
Covered Parking
Sport Court
Resident Activities By Apartment Life
Wireless Café
30 Acres Mature Landscape
Free Weights
Garage
Wireless at Pools and Clubrooms
Over Sized Laundry Rooms
Playground
Two Pools /Spas
Recycling
Short Term Lease
Spanish Speaking Staff