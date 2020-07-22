All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

9802 Roxanna Drive

9802 Roxanna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9802 Roxanna Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bottom floor 2/1 unit (approx 780 sqft) located in a fourplex within the Tanglewood Forest Sec 03 subdivision and AISD. Tile/carpet, fireplace, central heat/air, electric/gas available, gas stove, dishwasher, fridge. No washer and dryer. Small pets with pet deposit but no dangerous breeds.
Bottom floor 2/1 unit (approx 780 sqft) located in a fourplex within the Tanglewood Forest Sec 03 subdivision and AISD. Tile/carpet, fireplace, central heat/air, electric/gas available, gas stove, dishwasher, fridge. No washer and dryer. Small pets with pet deposit but no dangerous breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 Roxanna Drive have any available units?
9802 Roxanna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9802 Roxanna Drive have?
Some of 9802 Roxanna Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 Roxanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9802 Roxanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 Roxanna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 Roxanna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9802 Roxanna Drive offer parking?
No, 9802 Roxanna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9802 Roxanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9802 Roxanna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 Roxanna Drive have a pool?
No, 9802 Roxanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9802 Roxanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 9802 Roxanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 Roxanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9802 Roxanna Drive has units with dishwashers.
