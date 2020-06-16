All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9802 Lonsdale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9802 Lonsdale Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9802 Lonsdale Dr

9802 Lonsdale Drive · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9802 Lonsdale Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9802 Lonsdale Dr · Avail. Jun 20

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
9802 Lonsdale Dr Available 06/20/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Pool near Lake Creek Pkwy & 183 - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Pool near Lake Creek Pkwy & 183 on a LARGE Corner Lot ~ Open Floorplan w/Gorgeous Flooring Throughout ~ Cathedral Ceiling in Living Room w/Fireplace & Extended Atrium Living Area ~ New Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Marble Countertops w/Beautiful Tile Backsplash ~ Master Boasts a Remodeled Bathroom w/Custom Spa Shower ~ Updated Hall Bath w/Custom Tile Shower ~ Upstairs Loft/Office w/Spiral Staircase ~ Step Out Back to the Pool, Deck & Luscious Shaded Back Yard ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & 183/45 For Daily Commutes to Nearby Major Employers

(RLNE4920466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 Lonsdale Dr have any available units?
9802 Lonsdale Dr has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9802 Lonsdale Dr have?
Some of 9802 Lonsdale Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 Lonsdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9802 Lonsdale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 Lonsdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9802 Lonsdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9802 Lonsdale Dr offer parking?
No, 9802 Lonsdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9802 Lonsdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9802 Lonsdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 Lonsdale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9802 Lonsdale Dr has a pool.
Does 9802 Lonsdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 9802 Lonsdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 Lonsdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9802 Lonsdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9802 Lonsdale Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity