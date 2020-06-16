Amenities
9802 Lonsdale Dr Available 06/20/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Pool near Lake Creek Pkwy & 183 - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Pool near Lake Creek Pkwy & 183 on a LARGE Corner Lot ~ Open Floorplan w/Gorgeous Flooring Throughout ~ Cathedral Ceiling in Living Room w/Fireplace & Extended Atrium Living Area ~ New Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Marble Countertops w/Beautiful Tile Backsplash ~ Master Boasts a Remodeled Bathroom w/Custom Spa Shower ~ Updated Hall Bath w/Custom Tile Shower ~ Upstairs Loft/Office w/Spiral Staircase ~ Step Out Back to the Pool, Deck & Luscious Shaded Back Yard ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & 183/45 For Daily Commutes to Nearby Major Employers
(RLNE4920466)