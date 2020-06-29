9714 Eastwend DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex. Recently renovated w/tile floors, fresh paint and appliances & fixtures. Refrigerator included for tenant use. NO carpet. Built-in shelving in living room. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Window treatments. Washer/Dryer connection in attached 1 car garage. Side patio & fenced back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, businesses & transportation. 7.5 miles to UT. Easy access to major hwys. Pets welcome! No aggressive breeds, reptiles or exotic animals.