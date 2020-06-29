All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM

9714 Eastwend DR

9714 Eastwend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9714 Eastwend Drive, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex. Recently renovated w/tile floors, fresh paint and appliances & fixtures. Refrigerator included for tenant use. NO carpet. Built-in shelving in living room. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Window treatments. Washer/Dryer connection in attached 1 car garage. Side patio & fenced back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, businesses & transportation. 7.5 miles to UT. Easy access to major hwys. Pets welcome! No aggressive breeds, reptiles or exotic animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9714 Eastwend DR have any available units?
9714 Eastwend DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9714 Eastwend DR have?
Some of 9714 Eastwend DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9714 Eastwend DR currently offering any rent specials?
9714 Eastwend DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9714 Eastwend DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9714 Eastwend DR is pet friendly.
Does 9714 Eastwend DR offer parking?
Yes, 9714 Eastwend DR offers parking.
Does 9714 Eastwend DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9714 Eastwend DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9714 Eastwend DR have a pool?
No, 9714 Eastwend DR does not have a pool.
Does 9714 Eastwend DR have accessible units?
No, 9714 Eastwend DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9714 Eastwend DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9714 Eastwend DR has units with dishwashers.

