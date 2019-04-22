Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
/
9712 Teasdale TER
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM
9712 Teasdale TER
9712 Teasdale Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
9712 Teasdale Terrace, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled~Ready for Move-in~Good Location~Close to I-35
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9712 Teasdale TER have any available units?
9712 Teasdale TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 9712 Teasdale TER currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Teasdale TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Teasdale TER pet-friendly?
No, 9712 Teasdale TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 9712 Teasdale TER offer parking?
No, 9712 Teasdale TER does not offer parking.
Does 9712 Teasdale TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 Teasdale TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Teasdale TER have a pool?
No, 9712 Teasdale TER does not have a pool.
Does 9712 Teasdale TER have accessible units?
No, 9712 Teasdale TER does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Teasdale TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 Teasdale TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 Teasdale TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 Teasdale TER does not have units with air conditioning.
