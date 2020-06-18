9701 Castle Pines Drive

Amenities
Bedroom with full bath downstairs. 3 Full bathrooms! Pools, Tennis courts & golf! Spacious, beautiful home on corner lot * Open foyer * Double high ceiling, family room w/corner fireplace * Ample window light * Fridge, W/D included * Very open air floor plan * 2 dining areas- formal and breakfast * Upstairs game room separates two secondary beds * Spacious master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower and double vanity* Fenced backyard. No pets. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).