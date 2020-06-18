All apartments in Austin
9701 Castle Pines Drive

9701 Castle Pines Drive · (512) 593-1299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9701 Castle Pines Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2713 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Bedroom with full bath downstairs. 3 Full bathrooms! Pools, Tennis courts & golf! Spacious, beautiful home on corner lot * Open foyer * Double high ceiling, family room w/corner fireplace * Ample window light * Fridge, W/D included * Very open air floor plan * 2 dining areas- formal and breakfast * Upstairs game room separates two secondary beds * Spacious master bedroom with garden tub and separate shower and double vanity* Fenced backyard. No pets. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 Castle Pines Drive have any available units?
9701 Castle Pines Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 Castle Pines Drive have?
Some of 9701 Castle Pines Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 Castle Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9701 Castle Pines Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 Castle Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9701 Castle Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9701 Castle Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9701 Castle Pines Drive does offer parking.
Does 9701 Castle Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 Castle Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 Castle Pines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9701 Castle Pines Drive has a pool.
Does 9701 Castle Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 9701 Castle Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 Castle Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9701 Castle Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
