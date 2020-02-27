9700 Dalewood Dr

Amenities
Large house with no carpet. Recently updated items include cabinets, granite counter top w/ undermount sink, faucet, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, hand scraped laminate wood floors, porcelain tile floor in wet areas, 3 water saving toilets, light fixtures in full bathrooms, 4 ceiling fans. Near HWY 183, 45 & Parmer Ln. Close to shopping centers, Lakeline Mall, major employers such as Apple, eBay, GM, Seton NW Hospital, Costoco, Visa, Planview, etc. 1 mile to 24Hour Fitness & Fitness Connection.
(RLNE5695106)