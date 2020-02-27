All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9700 Dalewood Dr

9700 Dalewood Drive · (512) 666-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9700 Dalewood Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
garage
Large house with no carpet. Recently updated items include cabinets, granite counter top w/ undermount sink, faucet, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, hand scraped laminate wood floors, porcelain tile floor in wet areas, 3 water saving toilets, light fixtures in full bathrooms, 4 ceiling fans. Near HWY 183, 45 & Parmer Ln. Close to shopping centers, Lakeline Mall, major employers such as Apple, eBay, GM, Seton NW Hospital, Costoco, Visa, Planview, etc. 1 mile to 24Hour Fitness & Fitness Connection.

(RLNE5695106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 Dalewood Dr have any available units?
9700 Dalewood Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9700 Dalewood Dr have?
Some of 9700 Dalewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 Dalewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9700 Dalewood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 Dalewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9700 Dalewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9700 Dalewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9700 Dalewood Dr does offer parking.
Does 9700 Dalewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 Dalewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 Dalewood Dr have a pool?
No, 9700 Dalewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9700 Dalewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9700 Dalewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 Dalewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 Dalewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
