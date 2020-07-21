All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B

9606 Carson Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

9606 Carson Creek Boulevard, Austin, TX 78617

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2BD/2.5BA with 1 Car Garage and Backyard located in South Austin! This two story duplex is located within minutes of major highways, tollways and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
2 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B have any available units?
9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B pet-friendly?
No, 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B offer parking?
Yes, 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B offers parking.
Does 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B have a pool?
No, 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B does not have a pool.
Does 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B have accessible units?
No, 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B have units with air conditioning?
No, 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin