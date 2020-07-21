Large 2BD/2.5BA with 1 Car Garage and Backyard located in South Austin! This two story duplex is located within minutes of major highways, tollways and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport 2 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B have any available units?
9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Carson Creek Boulevard B is not currently offering any rent specials.